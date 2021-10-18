London Stock Exchange Group Announces Appointment Of Ivan Gilmore As LCH Head Of Cash Equities

Today, London Stock Exchange Group announces Ivan Gilmore will take up the post of Head of Cash Equities for LCH, Ltd and SA. In the role Ivan will be responsible for the development and management of both businesses, overseeing the clearing of cash equities products and providing the strategic vision and leadership to the services.
Ivan has been at LSEG since 2017 working in a number of roles across London Stock Exchange securities trading businesses in equities, ETPs, fixed income & alternatives and led product development and client relationship management across business lines. Before this he held a number of senior roles within the industry.
Commenting on the appointment Isabelle Girolami, CEO LCH Ltd said:
“I am delighted Ivan is joining Christophe and I. He brings with him over 20 years of experience in equities within the industry and at LSEG. This is an exciting time for the group and I look forward to working with him to develop EquityClear further into new markets and in continuing to grow our customer base. We have listened to our customers’ feedback and in joining our offering more holistically across the two entities, we aim to greatly enhance the value proposition to our clients.”
Ivan Gilmore, Head of Cash Equities at LCH Ltd and SA said:
“I am excited to get started in this new role. We have an ambitious agenda as a group. I am particularly looking forward to working closely with LCH clients to continue to best serve their current and future needs. This in turn will help to develop and grow EquityClear for all our stakeholders over the coming months and years. I also look forward to ensuring LCH continues to innovate and lead in this market.”
Ivan will report jointly to Bruce Kellaway, Global Head of Securities and Collateral LCH & UnaVista CEO and Frank Soussan, Global Head of CDSClear and Head of SA EquityClear & CommodityClear.
EquityClear Ltd is LCH’s UK-registered equities clearing service, with connectivity to 16 trade venues as well as direct links to 19 Central Securities Depositories (CSDs) across Europe. Cash Equities clearing in LCH SA is part of the France-based EquityClear & CommodityClear service, with connectivity to multiple primary exchanges and execution venues as well as direct links to multiple Central Securities Depositories (CSDs).