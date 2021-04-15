Lombard Odier Selects smartTrade To Enhance FxXCapabilities For Clients

smartTrade Technologies announced today that 225 year-old Swiss Bank Lombard Odier & Co Ltd has integrated LiquidityFX, smartTrade’s in-house developed FX solution into its banking platform, to offer enhanced FX trading services to its clients.
LiquidityFX is an end-to-end solution with connectivity to over 130 liquidity providers. Aggregation, pricing, risk management, distribution and post-trade are integral functions of the platform which supports a range of instruments including FX Spot, Forwards, Swaps, NDF, Options and Precious Metals.
As part of a strategic approach to building its proprietary banking technology and fostering innovation, Lombard Odier constantly seeks to strengthen its services. By integrating a flexible trading services solution into its proprietary wealth management platform G2, it offers a comprehensive set of tailored FX trading functionalities to its private, institutional and third party clients.
“We are constantly expanding our offering to ensure that our clients can take advantage of a wide range of investment opportunities and enjoy superior investor experience. FX markets offer a growing number of sophisticated trading instruments that we want to make available to our clients in an easy and cost-efficient way,” explained Stéphane Monier, CIO of Bank Lombard Odier & Co Ltd, “
“LiquidityFX is the perfect fit for Lombard Odier,” said David Vincent, smartTrade’s Chief Executive Officer. “It’s a mature solution enriching their existing offering, which made integration into their innovative technology platform easy and fast. Liquidity FX’s rich functionality will enable Lombard Odier to further expand its FX trading business in line with its growth strategy whilst offering an improved service to both its wealth and institutional clients. We are very pleased that Lombard Odier has chosen LiquidityFX and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.”