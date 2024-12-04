LME Welcomes Clear Street As Category 1 Member

The London Metal Exchange (LME) is pleased to announce that Clear Street UK has today been approved as a Category 1, Ring-dealing member.



Clear Street UK is a subsidiary of Clear Street, a US financial technology and services group.



Matthew Chamberlain, LME CEO, said: “We are delighted to welcome Clear Street to the LME. The arrival of a new member of the calibre of Clear Street demonstrates the LME’s ability to provide a dynamic marketplace for industrial metals and our place at the centre of global metals trading.”

The LME will issue a further notice to confirm when Clear Street will commence trading and clearing.

Background