LME Welcomes BMO As Category 2 Member

The London Metal Exchange (LME) is pleased to announce that BMO has today been approved as a Category 2 member.

BMO is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally.

Matthew Chamberlain, LME CEO, said: “We are delighted to welcome BMO to the LME. BMO has a long and proud history at the heart of the North American economy and their membership will strengthen the LME’s ability to support the industrial metals trading community in North America.”

The LME will issue a further notice to confirm when BMO will commence trading and clearing.