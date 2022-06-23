LME: Nickel Market Suspension - Independent Review Selection - Oliver Wyman

Following the notification to the market of the LME and LME Clear’s (together the “LME Group”) intention to commission an Independent Review into events in the Nickel market leading up to the Nickel market suspension (LME Notice 22/099 and LME Clear Circular 22-022 dated 4 April 2022), the LME Group has been working to identify and select an experienced independent party. After a rigorous process, the LME Group confirms the appointment of independent management consultancy firm Oliver Wyman Limited (to be supported by its sister company, NERA UK Limited) (“Oliver Wyman”).

