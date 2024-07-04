LME Data Highlights: Q2 2024

Overview

LME futures and options average daily volume (ADV) in Q2 2024 reached a 10-year high at 730,385 lots, up 27% on Q2 2023.

Overall futures and options ADV in the first half of 2024 was up 29% on H1 2023, with market open interest (MOI) up 26%. Continued growth was seen in LME Lead, with ADV up by 38% year-on-year. LME Nickel ADV in the first half increased 76%, with MOI up 107% compared to the same period in 2023.

Quarterly volumes

ADV Q2 2024 (lots) ADV Q2 2023 (lots) Percentage change Total 730,385 574,877 27% Aluminium 292,622 245,343 19% Copper 176,313 138,556 27% Zinc 110,714 89,340 24% Nickel 67,731 38,290 77% Lead 70,306 54,499 29% Tin 6,416 4,991 29%

More LME volumes data can be found here.

LME Options and TAPOs highlights

Options and TAPOs ADV across all contracts : ADV for H1 was at 38,157 lots, up 69% year-on-year and 54% on 2023 full year. April saw the highest ADV since February 2008 at more than 50,243 lots.

ADV for H1 was at 38,157 lots, up 69% year-on-year and 54% on 2023 full year. April saw the highest ADV since February 2008 at more than 50,243 lots. Copper and nickel quarterly ADVs reached 10-year highs in Q2 2024: LME Copper : Q2 ADV reached 12,682 lots, up 56% year-on-year. LME Nickel : Q2 ADV reached 6,716 lots, up 376% year-on-year.







Other highlights

Cash-settled futures: in Q2 2024, LME Steel Scrap CFR Turkey traded 3.3 million tonnes and up more than 90% year-on-year, with first half ADV at 4,921 lots and up 60% year-on-year.

in Q2 2024, LME Steel Scrap CFR Turkey traded 3.3 million tonnes and up more than 90% year-on-year, with first half ADV at 4,921 lots and up 60% year-on-year. Monthly (3rd Wednesday) electronic volume: April and May volume achieved the respective highest and second highest monthly volumes ever, with 26,522 lots and 20,820 lots traded.



NB: Data excludes UNA trades.