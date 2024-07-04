LME Data Highlights: Q2 2024

Overview
LME futures and options average daily volume (ADV) in Q2 2024 reached a 10-year high at 730,385 lots, up 27% on Q2 2023.
Overall futures and options ADV in the first half of 2024 was up 29% on H1 2023, with market open interest (MOI) up 26%. Continued growth was seen in LME Lead, with ADV up by 38% year-on-year. LME Nickel ADV in the first half increased 76%, with MOI up 107% compared to the same period in 2023.
Quarterly volumes
|
|
ADV Q2 2024 (lots)
|
ADV Q2 2023 (lots)
|
Percentage change
|
Total
|
730,385
|
574,877
|
27%
|
Aluminium
|
292,622
|
245,343
|
19%
|
Copper
|
176,313
|
138,556
|
27%
|
Zinc
|
110,714
|
89,340
|
24%
|
Nickel
|
67,731
|
38,290
|
77%
|
Lead
|
70,306
|
54,499
|
29%
|
Tin
|
6,416
|
4,991
|
29%
More LME volumes data can be found here.
LME Options and TAPOs highlights
- Options and TAPOs ADV across all contracts: ADV for H1 was at 38,157 lots, up 69% year-on-year and 54% on 2023 full year. April saw the highest ADV since February 2008 at more than 50,243 lots.
- Copper and nickel quarterly ADVs reached 10-year highs in Q2 2024:
- LME Copper: Q2 ADV reached 12,682 lots, up 56% year-on-year.
- LME Nickel: Q2 ADV reached 6,716 lots, up 376% year-on-year.
Other highlights
- Cash-settled futures: in Q2 2024, LME Steel Scrap CFR Turkey traded 3.3 million tonnes and up more than 90% year-on-year, with first half ADV at 4,921 lots and up 60% year-on-year.
- Monthly (3rd Wednesday) electronic volume: April and May volume achieved the respective highest and second highest monthly volumes ever, with 26,522 lots and 20,820 lots traded.
NB: Data excludes UNA trades.