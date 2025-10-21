LME Appoints Stephen Higgins As Non-Executive Director

The London Metal Exchange (LME) is pleased today to announce the appointment of Stephen “Steve” Higgins as a Non-Executive Director of the Board.

Steve has more than four decades of experience in the metals industry, including 34 years with Freeport-McMoRan, where he currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. Alongside this, Steve also serves as Chairman of The Copper Club, as a Board Director of the International Copper Association, and was Chairman of the LME Copper Committee for the last five years.

Commenting on the appointment, John Williamson, LME Chairman, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Steve to the LME Board. As a widely respected and experienced industry leader, Steve has a wealth of physical market expertise to share, and a focus on sustainability that dovetails well with the Exchange’s current development plans. As a global business, the LME must ensure strategic input and representation from key geographies to effectively serve the diverse needs of our international user base – and Steve’s appointment will help us to deliver on this commitment.”

Steve holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Cornell University and a Master of Business Administration from Michigan State University.