LME Appoints Independent Non-Executive Director

The London Metal Exchange (LME) is pleased today to announce the appointment of Harriet Hunnable as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Board.

Harriet has more than 30 years of regulatory and financial markets experience. During her career, Harriet was responsible for financial benchmark policy at the FCA and led reform assessments of the integrity of major financial market benchmarks with the Bank of England, IOSCO and the international Financial Stability Board.

Commenting on the appointment, John Williamson, LME Chairman, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Harriet to the Board of Directors. She has deep expertise in areas such as market conduct as well as broad knowledge of market infrastructure, derivatives and exchanges, which will enhance and complement the experience and skillsets of the LME Board. Harriet’s insights and guidance will be valuable as we continue to evolve our business and markets, bringing greater accessibility, efficiency and transparency.”

Harriet currently serves on financial benchmark oversight boards, the board of a financial mutual and advises on climate and biodiversity at the University of Cambridge. She has a BA in Modern History from Trinity College Dublin.

Martin Fraenkel, LME Independent Non-Executive Director, is stepping down from his role to focus on other commitments.

John Williamson commented: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Martin for his service over the last two years. Martin joined the board during a challenging but transformative period – and his experience and counsel have been of great value as we forged the best path forward for the business. We wish Martin all the very best with his future endeavours.”