LME Appoints Chief Financial And Administrative Officer

The London Metal Exchange (LME) and LME Clear are pleased today to announce the appointment of Robert Arbuthnott as Group Chief Financial and Administrative Officer (CFAO), effective 16 September 2024.

An accomplished finance leader, Robert most recently served as Head of Group Finance and Chief Accountant for Credit Suisse Group for seven years, prior to which he was the UK CFO. With more than 30 years in the financial services industry, Robert has held senior finance positions at a number of leading global banks across Asia, the UK and Switzerland.

Matthew Chamberlain, LME CEO, commented: “This appointment represents an important milestone for the LME. Robert brings with him significant expertise in finance and deep experience in change programmes, which will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our business to meet the market’s expectations of a modern commodities exchange – championing accessibility, efficiency and transparency. I look forward to working together with Robert and the full team as we build a business for the future.”

Robert will report to both Matthew Chamberlain, LME CEO and Michael Carty, LME Clear CEO; as well as to HKEX Co-Chief Operating Officer and Group Chief Financial Officer, Vanessa Lau. Robert will be responsible for Finance, HR, Communications and Facilities, helping to bring the corporate functions closer to the business.

Robert is a chartered accountant and holds an MA from Cambridge University.