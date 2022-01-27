LizAnn Eisen Joins Division Of Corporation Finance As Deputy Director, Disclosure Program

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that LizAnn Eisen has been named Deputy Director, Disclosure Program, for the Division of Corporation Finance. In this role, she will ensure the effectiveness of the division's review of company filings, monitor market trends, and assess emerging risks.
Prior to joining the SEC, LizAnn was an adjunct professor and senior lecturer at Cornell Tech/Cornell Law School and an adjunct professor at the University of Oregon law school. Prior to 2019, LizAnn was a corporate partner at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP in NYC, where she practiced for more than 20 years, focusing on public and private corporate finance transactions, including overseeing the preparation, review and disclosure frameworks for public company SEC filings under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, corporate governance for public and private companies, mergers & acquisitions, and liability management transactions.
"I'm delighted to welcome LizAnn to the division as Deputy Director for Disclosure Operations," said Division of Corporation Finance Director Renee Jones. "Her years of experience in private practice give LizAnn a clear understanding of how important quality disclosure is to investors and how investors use the information included in company's public disclosures in their decision making."
"I am excited to join the Division of Corporation Finance and work together with the talented and dedicated division staff to make sure companies live up to the full disclosure mandate on which investor confidence depends," said Ms. Eisen. "The Division of Corporation Finance plays an important role in ensuring investors have access to clear and sufficient information to make informed investment decisions, both when a company issues securities and on an ongoing basis."