Living With Complexities: An Asian Perspective On Enhancing Capital Market Resilience - Keynote Speech At The Vietnam State Securities Commission Symposium - Ms Julia Leung, Hong Kong Securities And Futures Commission. Chief Executive Officer, 21 February 2025

The Honourable Minister of Finance of Vietnam Mr Nguyen Van Thang, Chairwoman Ms Vu Thi Chan Phuong of the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC), International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) Secretary General Mr Rodrigo Buenaventura, distinguished guests, fellow Asia-Pacific Regional Committee (APRC) members, ladies and gentlemen.

Good morning, hello, and Xin chào to you all!

Thank you very much to the SSC for inviting me to say a few words at this Symposium today. I feel truly honoured to speak to you all on my very first visit to this beautiful city of Da Nang.

Also, I’m truly grateful to our host for the warm hospitality over the last few days. I’m speaking for all of the APRC leaders attending the Directors and Plenary meetings here. All of us have had an unforgettable experience.

My topic today is “Living with Complexities: An Asian Perspective on Enhancing Capital Market Resilience”. I will first touch on the macro conditions and challenges of the region, before moving on to the roles of IOSCO and APRC. In the second half, I will share my thoughts on crypto assets, online scams and sustainable finance.

