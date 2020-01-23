Live Market Data Of AIX Is Now Available On Refinitiv Terminals

The Astana International Exchange (AIX, the Exchange) is pleased to announce that its live market data is now available on Refinitiv Eikon terminal. AIX and Refinitiv signed an agreement and successfully completed the necessary IT development, connectivity, and testing.
CEO of AIX, Tim Bennett, noted: “Getting AIX market data available at one of the world’s largest data vendors significantly increases our visibility and distribution network which will allow global investors to make more informed decisions.”
Antonio De Gregorio, Head of Central and Eastern Europe & Commonwealth of Independent States, Refinitiv, said: “We are proud to partner with AIX, a modern and global trading platform. This collaboration will provide users access to tick history of all instruments traded on AIX via Eikon and Eikon Excel. AIX trading data is of great interest to clients and investors looking at emerging countries especially that it is now positioned as a leading international exchange in Central Asia.”
Apart from that, AIX Page Express is released and is available in Eikon terminal for its clients.