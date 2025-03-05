Lithos Selects Puro.earth To Certify Its Enhanced Rock Weathering Carbon Removal Credits

Puro.earth, the world's leading carbon crediting platform for engineered carbon removal, has announced that Lithos Carbon, a pioneer in Enhanced Rock Weathering (ERW) technology, has selected Puro.earth to certify its carbon removal credits under the globally recognized Puro Standard for engineered carbon dioxide removal (CDR).

Lithos Carbon utilizes ERW, a process that accelerates the natural weathering of rocks to capture and store atmospheric CO2. Lithos repurposes finely crushed, nutrient-rich volcanic rock—a waste byproduct of the aggregate and mining industries—to enhance the soil’s ability to absorb carbon dioxide while simultaneously improving soil health and crop yields. Lithos Carbon’s work focuses on the cost-effective scale-up of efficient supply chains while rigorously quantifying that ex-post carbon dioxide removal from the atmosphere has been achieved.

Through the certification process, Lithos' carbon removal will be rigorously evaluated against the Puro Standard methodology for ERW to ensure compliance with its stringent criteria for durability, measurability, and scalability. Lithos joins Puro.earth's leading network of over 250 carbon removal suppliers and upon certification will be able to offer CO2 Removal Certificates (CORCs) to corporate buyers issued in the Puro Registry.

"Pursuing certification through Puro.earth is a natural next step and significant milestone for Lithos,” said Mary Yap, CEO of Lithos. “We’ve already demonstrated our data-driven solution’s impact in the carbon market, enabling widespread adoption among diverse farmland partners. But partnering with Puro.earth, an organization renowned for its exacting standards across pathways from biochar to Direct Air Capture, will further demonstrate the effectiveness and reliability of our proven methodology and help us scale the high standards expected by carbon buyers in a market driven by trust and transparency.”

Lithos aims to remove millions of tons of CO2 from the atmosphere annually through its ERW technology. The company works closely with farmers to implement its solution, creating a win-win scenario that combines carbon removal with agricultural benefits.

“We are honored to work with Lithos as they pioneer innovation in enhanced rock weathering (ERW) for carbon removal,” said Antti Vihavainen, Vice Chairman of Puro.earth. “Their cutting-edge approach, which leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to maximize CO₂ capture and agricultural benefits, is paving the way for significant climate impact using ERW. With the largest-ever rock weathering carbon removal purchase secured—$57.1 million for 154,240 tons of CO₂ removal—Lithos has demonstrated both scientific leadership and strong market validation."