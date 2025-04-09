Listed Issuers To Ring Tehran Securities Exchange Opening Bell

Tehran Securities Exchange will host previously listed issuers on certain Sunday trading sessions to ring the opening bell on their listing anniversary.

Based on an initiative of TSE in the new Iranian year, started 21 March 2025, some nominated previously listed issuers will be invited to ring the opening bell and have a meeting with the market’s participants on Sundays.

The program locally called “Yek Shanbeh, Yek Nasher” is verbally meaning “Each Sunday, An Issuer”, and is considered as an opportunity for the issuers to re-engage with the market’s participants and financial media of the country to strengthen their brands’ recognition and reiterate their missions.

The issuers will also take TSE’s platform to signify their contemporary considerations such as sustainable development goals they are pursuing next to their major business activities.

The news link on our websiteè https://www.tse.ir/en/news/details/95289