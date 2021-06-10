Liquidnet Report - How The Increase In Retail Liquidity Could Improve The Trading Landscape For SMEs

Click here to download a report by technology-driven, global institutional investment network, Liquidnet, which looks at how the increase in retail liquidity could improve the trading landscape for SMEs for both institutional and retail investors.
Retail activity has been on the rise over the past year across the globe. As this liquidity continues to grow, the question for regulators and industry is how this additional liquidity can best be leveraged to facilitate investments in SMEs without negatively impacting less informed investors.
Note that this is Part Four of a four-part series, Solving the SME conundrum, which looks at the challenges facing SMEs and their access to capital markets.
Part One looked at the importance of IPOs in the SME eco-structure; Part Two explored the potential outcome of rebundling research; and Part Three focused on the importance of secondary markets liquidity as an important factor in boosting capital raising opportunities in SMEs.