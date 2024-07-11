Liquidnet Bolsters International Cross-Border Business With New Hire

Liquidnet, a leading technology-driven agency execution specialist, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Crane as Head of International in the Americas. This strategic hire comes as Liquidnet continues to invest in its cross-border business, currently available in 57 global equity markets.

Jeffrey Crane brings over two decades of experience in institutional equity trading. He joins Liquidnet from SageTrader where he served as managing director and Head of Sales, and oversaw new business growth for domestic and international trading. Prior to SageTrader, Crane spent more than 20 years with Instinet where he held various roles, including managing the company’s cross-border business as Head of their International Desk in New York.

Crane is based in New York and reports directly to Alan Polo, Head of Equity Sales and Trading, Americas. In his new role, he supports Liquidnet’s established international cross-border team, assisting Members who wish to trade international markets live through low-touch and block trading capabilities, or hand-off overnight orders to its global execution desks.

Alan Polo, Head of Equity Sales and Trading, Americas at Liquidnet said “As we continue to grow our international cross-border trading offering, I am particularly excited to draw upon Jeffrey’s extensive expertise and insight. His deep understanding of the global trading landscape and his proven track record in managing complex trading operations will be invaluable as we enhance our services and expand our market presence.”

Jeffrey Crane, Head of International, Americas at Liquidnet commented: “Liquidnet is uniquely positioned to offer this type of service. With its global footprint, expertise in block trading, agency model and a 20+ year track record in delivering innovative trading solutions, we have all the necessary ingredients to offer buy-side traders the ability to trade anywhere in the world. I’m thrilled by the opportunities ahead. I look forward to working with the team at Liquidnet to further enhance our international trading capabilities and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

Last year, Liquidnet’s cross border team facilitated close to $100 billion in notional traded across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. More recently, it expanded its geographical coverage to offer direct access to MENA countries, bringing its total number of global equity markets covered to 57.