Lingotto To Establish U.S. Presence With New York Office - Mosaic Is A Flexible Direct Investment Strategy Emphasizing Structured Downside Protection

Lingotto Investment Management LLP, a $4.6bn1 investment management company owned by Exor N.V., today announces the launch of their US presence and appointment of Pam Chan as Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Mosaic. This new private market strategy will invest across asset classes, industries, and capital structures, and will be anchored by Exor. With this move, Lingotto is further developing an organization that allows talented investment professionals to pursue their passion for investing in an environment of autonomy and structured support.

Prior to joining Lingotto, Ms. Chan was the Chief Investment Officer and Head of Direct Private Opportunities at BlackRock. While at BlackRock, she co-founded and led the firm's Alternative Solutions group which grew to over $12bn assets under management2 across a range of private market strategies and investment themes. She also served on BlackRock's Global Operating Committee and Alternatives Executive Committee, and co-led the firm's Global Leadership Summit in 2021, in addition to chairing multiple investment committees.

Before BlackRock, Ms. Chan worked for Goldman Sachs, Bridgewater, and the Financial Stability Board. She has served on the boards of Home Partners of America, Forbright, Inc., and Macro Media, Inc. She graduated from Harvard College magna cum laude and Harvard Business School with high honors.

In 2020, Ms. Chan was recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader and was appointed a member of that organization's Global Future Council on the Future of Responsible Investing and Women in Finance community. In 2022, Private Equity International included her on their list of Women of Influence in Private Markets.

Ms. Chan said, "I am thrilled to be launching Mosaic at Lingotto. The firm's long-term investment philosophy and explicit mandate to foster curiosity and creativity in the pursuit of new and different ideas strongly resonate with me. As the private market space continues to grow in depth and breadth, I have strong conviction that flexible capital will create differentiated opportunities and sustained performance for our investors."

Commenting on Ms. Chan's appointment, Enrico Vellano, Lingotto's CEO, said, "At Lingotto we're creating a culture where highly capable investors can focus on what they love — investing. As we continue to grow the firm, I am delighted to welcome Pam on board at the same time as opening of our first U.S. office. Her investment acumen speaks for itself, and Mosaic aligns perfectly with our philosophy. We are excited to see Pam build out her new team and start to deploy capital for our investors."

About Lingotto

Lingotto Investment Management LLP is an independent and entrepreneurial investment management company headquartered in London. It is wholly owned by Exor N.V., one of Europe's largest diversified holding companies, and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (Firm Reference Number 755308). It is exempt from registration as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and has filed as an "exempt reporting adviser". Lingotto US LLC is registered with the SEC as an investment adviser under the U.S. Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

Lingotto's purpose is to deliver attractive long-term returns through a complementary, differentiated, and unique investment approach. It provides talented investment professionals a home in which they can pursue their passion for investing through an attractive combination of autonomy and structured support.

More at www.lingotto.com