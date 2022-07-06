Linear Investments Ltd Selects OneTick To Drive Trade Surveillance And Best Execution

OneMarketData, LLC (“OMD”), a leader in tick data management and analytics, today announced that Linear Investments Ltd, the custody execution and clearing provider, has selected OneTick Trade Surveillance and OneTick Best Ex. The cross-asset, cloud hosted deployment will enable Linear to meet multiple regulatory requirements, protect all trades by creating an auditable workflow and monitor execution quality while reducing costs and replacing legacy technology.

Linear is a specialist prime broker and discretionary fund manager based in London. Linear’s integrated platform solution brings together all the skills, expertise and solutions that hedge funds need in one place. A OneTick client since 2017, Linear selected OneTick Trade Surveillance and OneTick Best Ex after careful consideration of other solutions used for market monitoring for trade compliance.

“Trade surveillance and best execution are key priorities for Linear. We wanted to work with a trusted partner who could help us upgrade our legacy technology to a platform that would give us the flexibility and scalability we need while helping to reduce our overall cost. As a long-term OneTick client, we’ve been impressed with their superior service and easily deployable out-of-the box solutions and look forward to extending our relationship,” said Steve Smith, Chief Operating Officer, Linear Investments Ltd.

“As a premier provider to hedge funds, it’s critical that Linear Investments has a robust, easy to use solution to monitor all trades and deliver unmatched regulatory and competitive execution quality monitoring and optimization,” said Ross Dubin, SVP, Global Head of Sales, OneMarketData. “By deploying OneTick Surveillance and OneTick Best Ex, Linear benefits from a cost-effective, best-of-breed solution that will help it seamlessly manage its trade surveillance, compliance and best execution needs, meet multiple regulatory requirements and quickly respond to changing market conditions.”

OneTick Trade Surveillance was designed to handle massive market data and order flow volumes and gives users confidence that they will meet their regulatory obligations even in periods of peak market activity. It offers the scalability, reliability, flexible support, adaptability, user customization and ease of use financial institutions need in a cost-effective package. From data capture to case management and everything between, OneTick Trade Surveillance provides a complete solution for global financial institutions. Leading banks, brokers, buy-side firms, and other financial institutions use OneTick Trade Surveillance to meet their regulatory and compliance requirements.

OneTick Best Ex is an agile, platform-based solution built on the world's most advanced tick data management and streaming analytics platform to manage both regulatory and competitive execution quality monitoring and optimization. It aggregates and displays data both at the order and execution level and allows users to drill down to see individual executions against market activity. The platform includes an interactive dashboard that will allow Linear to review its trading activity history at several levels in the portfolio management cycle ranging from baskets to broker placements to individual fills.