Limeglass Announces New Investment From J.P. Morgan

Limeglass, the financial research innovation company, today announced that J.P. Morgan has invested in the company. Limeglass’s technology automatically analyses the paragraphs in research documents in real-time, taking into account the underlining context and structure. The Limeglass ‘Research Atomisation’ solution uses proprietary rich Natural Language Processing (NLP), AI, machine learning and their comprehensive cross-asset and macro taxonomy to smart-tag each paragraph in context.
Limeglass recently completed J.P. Morgan’s In-Residence Program, which incubates emerging technology companies to develop production-ready solutions solving for critical wholesale banking problems. Limeglass’s technology enables banks to personalise their research product for both internal and external audiences, maximising the value for users and ensuring that the correct research reaches the correct audiences.
Rowland Park, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Limeglass, said: “The volume of financial research, and the lack of innovation in how it is delivered, mean that market participants can spend hours searching through their email to find information on the trades they are considering. It is all too easy to miss vital information buried deep in large documents, wasting time and valuable research insights. Limeglass cuts through the noise, providing users with only the relevant paragraphs in their financial research with a simple search.”
Hussein Malik, Head of Transformation & Implementation across Sales & Research at J.P. Morgan, said: “The insights our Research teams produce daily are a huge source of value to our clients. We are continuously investing in technology to help deliver industry-leading content and to help us and our clients further mine that value.”
Simon Gregory, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Limeglass, said: “Having worked in research for all my life, I was always surprised at how much research was being missed by users. We looked at the research consumption and distribution workflows from first principles and realised that the document centric approach was limiting access to the content. Using cutting edge technology to analyse the unstructured data in research documents, we’ve created a whole new way for market participants to engage with financial research.”