LianLian Global And Netcetera Team Up To Secure Payments Globally

LianLian Global, a leading cross-border payments company, helps world-class retailers such as Amazon, Fnac and Kaufland quickly and securely process payments. This year when they were looking for a 3DS server provider, they found the perfect match in Netcetera, an international market leader in payment security software. Together they are ensuring the security of global online transactions.
As LianLian Global look to extend their markets even further abroad, they want to ensure top-level security against fraud in payment, and selected Netcetera. The Swiss software company presented their best-in-class 3DS acquiring server, which is fully compliant with all EMV specifications and successfully used by various global customers. The server provides secure authentication of online payments processed by LianLian Global. Both companies saw an exciting opportunity for cross-Pacific collaboration in this project.
The 3DS server has now been implemented by Netcetera and is ready to serve LianLian Global's customers around the world. Kristain Xiang, Head of Global Acceptance at LianLian Global commented "Netcetera were quick to react to our needs and ensured a smooth process from start to finish".
Ivan Ong, Senior Business Development Executive at Netcetera said "We are delighted to be able to use our expertise to help secure payments in new markets for LianLian Global. We always consider how the latest technology can bring customers the most advantages."