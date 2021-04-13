LexisNexis Risk Solutions Receives Top Honors At The 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

- LexisNexis Risk Solutions Wins Cybersecurity Product of the Year and
- Cybersecurity Industry Solution of the Year for North American Companies;
- Kimberly Sutherland Wins Cybersecurity Woman of the Year
LexisNexis® Risk Solutions announced that it won three categories in the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix® is the Gold winner for two categories: Cybersecurity Industry Solution - Financial Services and Cybersecurity Product - Fraud Prevention. Kimberly Sutherland, vice president of fraud and identity strategy at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, was named Cybersecurity Woman of the Year.
The 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize companies, products and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. More than 400,000 cybersecurity professionals within the Information Security community voted to determine winners.
Cybersecurity Woman of the Year
Kimberly Sutherland has helped drive the development of innovative identity management solutions for businesses, government agencies and financial institutions since joining LexisNexis Risk Solutions in 2006.
Grayson Clarke, senior vice president of LexisNexis Risk Solutions said, “Kimberly’s contribution to the fraud and identity space has been impactful, from serving on the board of Women in Identity to playing a crucial role in LexisNexis Risk Solutions market for consumer fraud analytics and authentication strategies. Her Cybersecurity Woman of the Year title is well earned and deserved.”