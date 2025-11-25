Leverage Shares Ltd Becomes New Crypto ETP Issuer at SIX Swiss Exchange

Leverage Shares brings a world-first innovation to SIX Swiss Exchange and further expands the range of crypto ETPs available on SIX, providing investors with access to ETPs that deliver either 3x long or -3x short exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum. Trading on exchange like equities and allowing for multiple market makers, they offer a liquid, direct investment solution for sophisticated investors familiar with leverage and daily rebalancing. They are traded in both EUR and USD. These innovative investment solutions celebrate their global premiere at SIX Swiss Exchange, broadening access to leveraged crypto exposures on a regulated and reliable platform.

Since the beginning of the year, the 205 crypto-asset ETPs listed at SIX Swiss Exchange have generated a trading turnover of CHF 3.83 billion across 203’000 trades. This represents a 19.0% increase compared to the whole previous year. Of the total 205 ETPs with crypto asset underlyings, Bitcoin leads in trading volume share at 31.7%, followed by Solana at 25%. The launch of these leveraged ETPs on Bitcoin and Ethereum offers investors access to the most popular and liquid cryptocurrencies and a targeted way to optimize their exposure.

José Poncela, Head of Product, Leverage Shares Limited: “We are proud to bring the world’s first triple‑leveraged long and short crypto ETPs to a primary exchange – debuting globally at SIX Swiss Exchange. By delivering 3x daily exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum, we offer advanced investors a liquid, exchange‑traded way to express directional views in a simple way. As a provider of these products, we focus on designing, launching, and distributing innovative instruments at scale, reinforcing our commitment to making advanced strategies accessible through transparent, institutional‑grade products.”

Danielle Reischuk, Senior ETFs & ETPs Sales Manager, SIX Swiss Exchange, added: "We are delighted to welcome Leverage Shares as a new issuer at SIX Swiss Exchange for the global premiere of their triple‑leveraged crypto ETPs. This listing underscores our ability to onboard and distribute cutting‑edge instruments efficiently within a secure, regulated environment. By expanding investor access to leveraged exposures on Bitcoin and Ethereum, SIX continues to strengthen its position as a leading venue for innovative investment solutions and to enhance transparency and choice across the Swiss market. "

Leverage Shares Limited is Europe’s largest issuer of single-stock Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs). Founded in 2017, the firm manages over $1.5 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) and offers 180+ ETPs – leveraged, inverse, and unleveraged – providing exposure to leading stocks, indices, and commodities, listed in multiple currencies. Its core lines include Leverage Shares (leveraged and inverse ETPs), IncomeShares (options-based income ETPs), and a White Label platform enabling partners to launch branded ETPs, all designed to make sophisticated strategies accessible through simple, transparent, and liquid products.