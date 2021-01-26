Ledgermatic Launches Push To Modernize Corporate Treasury For The Digital Asset Economy - Ledgermatic’s Product Suite Will Enable Enterprises And Financial Institutions To Perform Compliant Digital Asset Treasury Services

The team behind Custody Digital, the digital market infrastructure specialists, today announce the launch of Ledgermatic, a push to modernize corporate treasury solutions. The Ledgermatic tools will integrate seamlessly with existing banking and ERP software to allow users to manage traditional and digital assets together and to unlock liquidity from both types of assets through one portal. It will help financial organizations future-proof their corporate treasury services, in order to remain compliant and profitable.
The finance sector is on the cusp of major change; digital assets are no longer a niche market and will ultimately become a standard feature of business for enterprises and institutions. A World Economic Forum survey predicts that 10 percent of global GDP will be stored in digital assets as early as 2027, yet CFO and corporate treasurers have no reliable tools to help them. Meanwhile different jurisdictions are evolving their regulations around digital assets, so crypto-finance strategy requirements are constantly shifting. With business activity conducted in digital assets becoming mainstream, enterprise finance teams are under pressure to reshape business operations or risk getting left behind by competitors.
Built on Confidential Computing technology produced by IBM Cloud Hyper Protect, the Ledgermatic digital asset platform will provide the highest levels of security and compliance to safely connect CFOs and treasurers to a set of digital-asset-denominated financial products and risk management tools. Underpinning the service is Ledgermatic’s own “Confidential Key Construction” (CKC) algorithm provides a superior alternative to multi-party computation (MPC), preserving non-repudiation and embedding governance and controls into all key shares to guarantee provable decision making.
Ledgermatic CEO Luke Sully has been involved in the digital asset and blockchain space since 2013, serving in executive roles at IBM Security where he worked in blockchain and cryptographic services for Tier 1 Financial Institutions in Europe. CTO Isaac Fain is a Seattle and Silicon Valley technologist, who has held engineering management positions with Amazon, MSN and Microsoft before moving to Europe where he was Head of Engineering for Wallet Technology at BTC.com, a subsidiary of Bitmain.
Ledgermatic CEO Luke Sully commented: “As the world moves towards a token economy, finance teams are faced with an opportunity to modernise their business today so they can safely integrate digital assets tomorrow. We are excited to be developing Ledgermatic’s suite of treasury technologies to enable enterprises and financial institutions to take advantage of this exciting new era with low risk and high control.”
For more information and to sign up for pre-registration please go to www.ledgermatic.io