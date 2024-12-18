Leading ESG business Holtara Becomes EDCI Benchmark Partner

Holtara, the award-winning sustainability services brand, has announced it has expanded its relationship with the ESG Data Convergence Initiative (EDCI) and become an EDCI Benchmark Partner, enabling Holtara to include EDCI’s benchmarks on its platform.

EDCI is a collaborative effort by private markets to standardise ESG data collection and reporting. The primary goal of the initiative is to drive convergence around meaningful metrics for the private markets and generate useful, comparable, performance based data, enabling investors to streamline reporting, improve data quality, and reduce reporting burdens on portfolio companies.

Premium EDCI members will now have access to EDCI’s benchmark data, comprising over 6,300 companies and more than 120,000 datapoints, through Holtara’s platform. This enhanced functionality will enable more in-depth analysis and foster greater engagement through an intuitive user-interface.

At present, there are over 450 members (320 GPs and 130 LPs/IMs), who have committed to the EDCI, representing approximately $38tn USD of assets under management, globally.

Andy Pitts-Tucker, Managing Director, Holtara, said:

“We are delighted to become an EDCI Partner. Our goal is to make ESG reporting as seamless as possible for our clients and we believe that this partnership does just that.”

Ben Morley, EDCI lead and Associate Director, BCG, said:

“We are so excited to expand our relationship with Holtara and introduce them as an EDCI Benchmark Partner. Now, their clients will be able to visualize their EDCI data and performance to benchmark directly within Holtara’s platform, making it easy to unlock new insights and drive strategic discussions, among other benefits.”

Holtara is a subsidiary of financial services giant Apex Group, known for its single-source solution for asset managers, and one of the first in the industry to launch an ESG solution in 2019.