LCH Expands Triparty Collateral Services With BNY

LCH Limited (LCH) is pleased to announce the expansion of its collateral connectivity, which was developed in collaboration with BNY (NYSE: BK), a global financial services company, and its Global Collateral Platform.

This marks a major milestone – our first triparty offering available to Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs), also relevant to Broker Dealers and non FCM members, extending access to a broader clearing community.

Through connectivity to BNY, this new solution is designed to enhance operational and liquidity efficiency, extend collateralisation hours, and optimise the allocation of eligible US Treasury and US agency securities collateral.

This development reflects our continued commitment to improving member experience and offering greater flexibility in collateral management across LCH’s services.

Antony Baldwin, Global Head of Collateral and Liquidity Management, LCH, said:

“LCH remains committed to partnering with our members in order to deliver robust and flexible collateral solutions that meet their evolving needs. The addition of BNY’s Global Collateral Platform marks another step forward in enhancing margin efficiency and operational resilience across the collateral ecosystem.”

Gesa Johannsen, Managing Director, Executive Platform Owner, Global Collateral Platform, BNY, said:

“We’re delighted to have implemented platform connectivity with LCH that enables their clearing members to leverage our triparty collateral services for margin management via BNY’s Global Collateral Platform. This underscores our shared commitment to providing innovative solutions that help clients optimise their collateral usage, improve operational efficiency, and navigate today’s evolving market landscape with confidence and preparedness.”