LCH Appoints Rohit Verma As Head Of Asia Pacific

- Responsible for LCH’s operations and growth in Asia Pacific
- Brings 20 years’ experience in derivatives markets to the role
LCH, a leading global clearing house, today announced that it has appointed Rohit Verma as Head of Asia Pacific, effective 26 July 2021. Based in Singapore, Rohit will report to Isabelle Girolami, CEO, LCH Ltd.
Rohit will be responsible for LCH’s business in Asia Pacific, including the clearing house’s operations in Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo. He will also be responsible for sales in the region and will sit on LCH’s sales leadership team. Rohit’s appointment follows Kate Birchall’s move to London earlier this year, to assume the role of Head of Sales, LCH.
Rohit has 20 years’ experience in derivatives and risk management. He joins LCH from Citi, where he held a number of senior roles in the bank’s futures, OTC clearing and FX prime brokerage business, most recently serving as APAC Head of OTC Clearing and FX Prime Brokerage. Prior to joining Citi in 2012, Rohit held various risk management roles at Deutsche Bank, Landesbank-Baden Württemberg and Credit Suisse. He began his career at Siemens in India.
Isabelle Girolami, CEO, LCH Ltd, said: “I am delighted to welcome Rohit to LCH to lead our team in Asia. Rohit has extensive experience of the derivatives markets in Asia and across the world. Asia Pacific is a region of strategic growth and importance for LCH and I look forward to working with him and our local teams to grow our presence further.”
Rohit Verma said: "Asia is an immensely diverse and dynamic region and LCH is committed to supporting the markets in mitigating risk and promoting capital efficiencies in multiple asset classes. I am excited to steer LCH’s business in Asia Pacific, driving growth across the region and enabling our members and their clients to benefit from LCH’s operationally streamlined, capital efficient risk management platforms.”