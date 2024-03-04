Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

LBMA London Gold Price Reaches New All Time High

Date 04/03/2024

The LBMA London gold price hit a new high of $2,083.15 today, March 4, 2024, at the AM auction.

This price exceeds the previous high of $2,078.40 per troy ounce reached in the PM auction on December 28, 2023. Gold started 2024 at $2,074.90.

“Yet again gold reinforces its diversification appeal with the new high reached today,” said Ruth Crowell, CEO, LBMA.

“The yellow metal is currently performing even better than recently forecast by analysts in this year’s LBMA Annual Precious Metals Forecast Survey, whose average forecast for gold was $2,059.

The first London gold price auction, the formal, globally recognised price – now known as the LBMA Gold Price – took place on September 12, 1919.

