Laura Manson Joins NZX As Future Director

The NZX Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura Manson as its next Future Director.

Ms Manson is a Partner at Altered Capital, a New Zealand-based venture capital and private equity firm. She has more than 10 years’ experience in the finance sector and brings a strong track record of working with boards, executives and investors to support growth and strategic execution in both private and public market settings.

NZX Chair John McMahon says NZX continues to be a strong supporter of the Institute of Directors’ Future Director Programme, ensuring New Zealand has a greater pool of governance talent to draw from.

“Laura brings a strong understanding of how to support businesses through growth and change. Her insights will be a valuable addition to our boardroom. Her experience working closely with founders and investors gives her a sharp lens on strategic decision-making, something we’re excited to have around the table,” Mr McMahon says.

Ms Manson says she is grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to the role.

“It’s a privilege to be joining NZX as the Future Director. This role offers a valuable opportunity to deepen my governance experience and contribute to an organisation central to New Zealand’s capital markets. I look forward to working with, and learning from, the Board over the next 12 months,” Ms Manson says.

Mr McMahon thanked Sophie Spedding, who was the Future Director for 2024.

“Sophie made a valuable contribution during her time with the Board, and we’ve appreciated her perspective and engagement throughout the programme. We wish her the best for her future governance career.”

The Future Director Programme is administered by the Institute of Directors. It is designed to help identify and grow the next generation of directors in New Zealand, including recognising talented executives who are interested in developing governance skills. Participants attend Board meetings where they contribute to discussions in an observer capacity. Future Directors do not have voting rights and are not involved in any decision making.