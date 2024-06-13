Laura Bayley, Head Clearing Services, SIX, Appointed SWIFT Board Member

Laura Bayley, Head Clearing Services, SIX, has been appointed today as new SWIFT Board Member, the world’s leading provider of secure financial messaging services. SWIFT’s Board composition is designed to ensure SWIFT's global relevance, support its international reach and uphold its strict neutrality.

Laura Bayley is Head Clearing Services, SIX. Laura is originally a lawyer and has extensive experience in regulatory topics and projects related to financial market infrastructures. She has worked at SIX since 2016 and at SIX x-clear since 2020. As responsible for regulatory and strategic topics within SIX x-clear she has gained insights into the functioning of the clearing market and has been heavily involved in various integration projects between SIX x-clear and BME Clearing. In May 2022, Laura took over the management of SIX x-clear at a legal entity level and continues to be responsible for regulatory and governance topics across BME and SIX on a functional level within the area of clearing. She is a Board Member of EACH and also a permanent guest on the Management Board of the Securities Services Business Unit of SIX. Prior to working at SIX, Laura worked for a large Swiss law firm after finalising her double degrees in Law and Sinology from the Universities of Zurich and Berne.

SWIFT is a global member-owned cooperative and the world’s leading provider of secure financial messaging services. SWIFTs messaging platform, products and services connect more than 11,500 banking and securities organisations, market infrastructures and corporate customers in more than 200 countries and territories, enabling them to communicate securely and exchange standardised financial messages in a reliable way.

Laura Bayley said: “It is a great pleasure to have been chosen to join the SWIFT Board. In this position, I will contribute my experience to the smooth running of this important organization for the benefit of the global financial system, and I look forward to working with the other SWIFT Board members”.