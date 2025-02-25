Launch Of Using CONNEQTOR In “Tokai Tokyo Discretionary Investment Management Service” Provided By Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (“TSE”) is pleased to announce that Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd. (“Tokai Tokyo Securities”) will start using the RFQ (Request For Quote) platform CONNEQTOR, a service provided by TSE to improve the liquidity of the ETF market, for its “Tokai Tokyo Discretionary Investment Management Service” (“Discretionary Investment Management Service”), which Tokai Tokyo Securities started offering in January 2024.

Originally, CONNEQTOR is used directly by institutional investors and provided a mechanism for brokers to use it on behalf of investors, and these are designed to meet the needs of institutional investors who execute large-lot and other difficult transactions. On the other hand, some individual investors have the same needs for large-lot executions as institutional investors, and more sophisticated execution services have been required for the asset management of individual investors as well.

Discretionary Investment Management Service provided by Tokai Tokyo Securities is a service whereby individuals and other investors are entrusted with the management of their assets under a discretionary investment management contract, and Tokai Tokyo Securities investment managers trade on behalf of the investors. By utilizing CONNEQTOR on ETF trading, as well as on screen, even non-professional investors, including individuals, can now enjoy the same sophisticated asset management as institutional investors.

This initiative is a new service born out of Tokai Tokyo Securities' pursuit of best execution to maximize client profits to fulfill its fiduciary duty, and TSE believes it will help realize the CONNEQTOR project's goal of creating “an environment where a wide range of ETF investors can trade ETFs faster and better priced”.

TSE will support the use of CONNEQTOR for Discretionary Investment Management Service provided by Tokai Tokyo Securities and will continue its efforts to provide and develop a smooth and convenient market environment.