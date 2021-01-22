Launch Of Tokyo Stock Exchange API Services

On February 1, 2021, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (President & CEO: Kiyota Akira, hereinafter referred to as "TSE") will launch a new service to distribute timely disclosure information and Stock Price* in Web-API format in order to further improve the convenience of market data distributed by TSE.
By creating an environment in which it is easy to acquire market data through the use of these API services, TSE expects that fintech companies will create new investment-related information services, financial institutions will digitize business processes, and research institutes will revitalize analytical operations.
Responding to demands for more detailed acquisition and distribution needs, we will also introduce an API fee schedule to the fee structure for distribution of Last Sales Information by information vendors, etc.
TSE will continue with efforts to enhance our market data services for our customers.
- Last Sales Price Information, etc. for which 20 minutes or more has elapsed since distribution by TSE market information system.
Service Overview
TDnet API Service
This service provides timely disclosure information of all listed companies nationwide via the Internet, directly from TSE's information distribution system.
Please refer to the link below for details of the provision parameters and connection specifications:
API Service for Last Sales Information
This service provides Last Sales Information of listed shares on TSE, Fukuoka Stock Exchange, and Sapporo Securities Exchange markets via the Internet, directly from TSE's information distribution system.
Please refer to the link below for details of the provision parameters and connection specifications:
Introduction of API Fee Schedule for Last Sales Information
A pay-as-you-go fee schedule for external distribution of Last Sales Information by information vendors, etc. will be introduced. Usage fees are determined depending on the number and frequency of issues acquired for Last Sales Information. For details, please refer to the link below and the "Policies Regarding Usage of Market Information" dated February 1, 2021.
Application Procedure
Application website for API service for TDnet API service and Last Sales Information is scheduled to be available on February 1, 2021.
Reference
Web-API is Application Programming Interface which is a program that enables a third party to connect directly to the system and use functions. Web-API is one of key technology that enables secure data collaboration with external companies for realizing open innovation.