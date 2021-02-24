Launch Of The first F10 Incubation Program For FinTech & InsurTech In Spain

F10 announces 12 promising early-stage startups selected from more than 200 applications for Batch I of the renowned Startup Incubation Program. The program kicks off on 1 March in Barcelona, Spain at Barcelona Tech City, and lasts for 5 months.
After receiving more than 200 applications from national and international talent, F10 carefully selected the most ambitious and promising startups in the space of FinTech, RegTech, and InsurTech world. Due to the current situation, the startups will be able to course the program both in person and virtually.
Since 2016, more than 100 banking and insurance tech startups from around the globe have completed the F10 incubation program in Zurich and Singapore, with an impressive survival rate of 85 percent.
Our Incubation Program aims to support early-stage startups in the process of transforming their prototype into a scalable product, while they gain traction and secure funding. During the program, the startups will have the opportunity to attend five masterclasses and have four milestone deliverables. They’ll receive individual coaching and valuable insights on go-to-market, product development, fundraising, marketing, and sales. The accepted startups will also engage with the most relevant mentors and gain exclusive access to test data from major banks and insurance companies. At the same time, they will be able to connect with our F10 investor network and corporate partners.
The 12 startups selected for the F10 Incubation Program Batch I in Spain are:
Abroaden
Abroaden is the first all-digital investment manager & financial adviser for people living and working abroad.
Fazil
Fazil is a 100% digital account designed to control and pay your daily expenses with your phone. No commissions, no conditions and no plastic cards. Fazil converts user spending into actions in favor of the environment.
Further Finance
Further opens up the private markets to retail investors by democratizing the access to the inaccessible private markets, starting with the most high profile - venture capital.
Flow
Flow is an online wallet that facilitates international transfers and payments. Our users are able to make instant International payments at more than 10x cheaper than most of our competitors.
Inveert
Inveert is the digital platform that enables financial entities to offer a personalized goal-based advisory service.
Scorce
Scorce is an API Management HUB & Marketplace for companies in LATAM & Europe - Find the best APIs for your needs #APIsThatMatter
Smarthedge
SmartHedge is the best way to protect a business from currency fluctuations when buying and selling in a foreign currency. It is an efficient, dynamic and automated currency hedging service that leverages the most flexible and cost-effective financial instruments.
Tradeasy
Tradeasy is a platform to help retail traders to Improve their results with Innovative technology and methodology.
Travatar
Travatar is a cloud-based solution preventing ad budget waste, eliminating fake traffic and fraud.
Vinquo
Vinquio is a blockchain based platform that simplifies payments for accounts payables and extends credit for accounts receivables.
Whenwhyhow
Whenwhyhow is an AI-based solution that uses a combination of internal customer information and external events to surface insights and, through continuous learning, build customer mindset understanding and digital empathy.
Xpats.platform
Xpats is the all-in-one solution for money management, settlement challenges and local immersion services.
About F10
F10 is a global innovation ecosystem with offices in Zurich, Singapore, Madrid, Barcelona. With its incubators and accelerators covering the fields of FinTech, InsurTech, RegTech, and DeepTech, F10 supports and guides startups in transforming their ideas into successful companies while stimulating collaboration with international organizations.
Our founding partner is SIX, a global financial infrastructure provider and operator of the Swiss and Spanish stock exchanges. It has since been joined by a growing number of leading banks, insurances, consulting, and tech firms. For more information, please visit www.f10.global.