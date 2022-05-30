Launch Of Open Payment In Lyon: Worldline Transforms Passengers' Bank Cards Into Transport Tickets - Worldline Supports SYTRAL Mobilités For The TCL Bank Card Service On The Lyon Transport Network

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a world leader in payment services, is deploying Open Payment on the Lyon public transport network (TCL) for SYTRAL Mobilités, France's second largest mobility organising authority, to simplify the purchasing process and offer more freedom to travellers in the 73 communes served.

Deployed in France by Worldline for the first time in 2018 for the Dijon conurbation, Open Payment is revolutionising public transport travel habits in many cities around the world. This new method, which allows the use of bank cards as a ticket, is perfectly adapted to the new trends linked to the use of "contactless" payment, with an increase in its use of more than 50% in France in 20211.

A service accessible with a bank card to simplify and accelerate the purchase process

The "TCL Bankcard" service is based on the Worldline Open Payment WL Tap 2 Use solution and its Yoval validators. Passengers assign a contactless bank card, either physically or through a smartphone or connected wearable device, to one of the validators to immediately validate their journey without having to register or install a mobile application. The system consolidates the various journeys made throughout the day to calculate the best fare, made up of either single tickets or a capped daily maximum amount beyond three journeys. Finally, a direct debit transaction is carried out on the bank account linked to the card used. In the event of a ticket being checked, the user simply presents his or her bank card.

A user portal allows travellers to obtain a receipt for expense claims, if needed, and multi-validation will soon allow several users to travel with a single bank card in order to simplify family and group travel.

A complete solution developed for SYTRAL Mobilités in partnership with the Caisse d'Epargne Rhône-Alpes

Worldline is consolidating its position as a leading player in Open Payment in France with six projects deployed, including SYTRAL Mobilités, which is the largest in France. For this project, Worldline and the Caisse d'Epargne Rhône-Alpes (CERA) worked together, combining their skills in payment acceptance and acquisition, to offer a complete solution incorporating validation and control equipment, a central system and a fully secure payment chain certified by the CB, Visa and Mastercard schemes.

Thanks to this launch by SYTRAL Mobilités across more than 4,000 validators deployed on over 100 bus routes, seven tram lines, four metro lines and two funiculars, as well as the P+R (Park and Ride) service in the Lyon area, TCL becomes the largest French network offering Open Payment and the first network integrating several transport operators.

"Thanks to their unfailing commitment and their much-appreciated spirit of listening and transparency, the Worldline teams, together with those of CERA and the installer INEO, were able to successfully complete this complex project. Their concerted efforts mean that occasional travellers in the Lyon metropolitan area and visitors now have a new and particularly simple way of accessing its public transport network," says Jean Chaussade, Deputy Director of Equipment and Assets, SYTRAL Mobilités.

"Worldline is proud to have the confidence of SYTRAL Mobilités to deploy a project of this scale, which positions Worldline as the leader in Open Payment in France and which is also based on our expertise in this field in Europe, where we are continuing to deploy several projects. Open Payment has been a great success wherever it has been launched and we have seen up to 45% of unit ticket revenues at one of our customers. Furthermore, this project is of particular importance to our teams in Villeurbanne, who will see the benefits in their daily lives and who are working with our partners to ensure the success and evolution of the project over the coming years," adds Aurélien Barbier-Accary, Director of Worldline MTS France.

