Launch of METACO Harmonize - The Institutional Digital Asset Orchestration System - Product Launch And Additions To Senior Management Team Reflect Increasing Demand For End-To-End Secure Digital Asset Infrastructure

METACO, the leading provider of security-critical infrastructure to the digital asset ecosystem, has launched METACO Harmonize, an end-to-end digital asset orchestration system for institutions.
The launch of METACO Harmonize, a highly robust and scalable orchestration system for digital asset applications, caters to growing demand for institutional-grade infrastructure to manage a range of end-to-end digital asset use cases from decentralized finance (DeFi), to tokenization, cryptocurrency custody, and smart contract management.
Adrien Treccani, CEO and Founder of METACO commented, “The launch of METACO Harmonize is driven by the exponential growth of the digital asset economy, from an increase in the number and types of assets which are being tokenized, an increase in the number of counterparties trading those assets, and an increase in the relevance of decentralized finance applications. As a result, our customers are faced with progressively complex needs regarding the storage, trading, tokenization, and staking, but also regarding advanced DeFi use cases and growing regulatory requirements; orchestration of these many new capabilities and interactions has become an inevitable need. METACO Harmonize was developed together with our customers and provides institutions with a platform which will enable them to scale their digital asset operations with the requisite flexibility.”
METACO Harmonize is the orchestration layer for a range of subproducts that allow institutions and firms of all sizes to seamlessly integrate potential future use-cases into their infrastructure as they evolve. This suite of subproducts includes METACO Vaults, a secure and agile institutional-grade self-custody solution; METACO Flows, offering seamless connectivity to a network of trusted sub-custodians; METACO Trades, connecting the largest exchanges, brokers, and market makers in a powerful order management system; and METACO Tokens, enabling access to the DeFi industry through a powerful smart contract management framework supporting asset tokenization, peer-to-peer trading, and more.
METACO Harmonize offers enterprise-ready product suites to fit specific digital asset use cases and facilitate rapid deployment including: Banking and Finance, Custodian, Exchanges and Treasury. With flexible deployment options including Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and on-premise, METACO Harmonize ensures that there are no trade-offs between security and agility for every firm, large or small looking to unlock the digital asset market opportunity.
In addition to its product launch, METACO has also announced the appointment of two senior hires, as the company builds out its business development and delivery network subsequent to the completion of its $17 million Series A round in 2020. Andre Israel, formerly Managing Director and Head of Core Banking at Accenture joins as Chief Operating Officer. Craig Perrin is appointed Vice President of Sales, prior to which he was Global Head of Sales for Standard Chartered Bank and Regional Head of Securities Services in the Americas.
Andre Israel, commented, “I’m thrilled to join the deeply talented team at METACO at such a pivotal time in the growth of the company. The institutional adoption of digital assets is rapidly accelerating and now more than ever, firms are looking to innovative technology providers such as METACO to offer end-to-end institutional-grade solutions which will enable them successfully to launch and to manage their digital asset businesses.”
Craig Perrin added, “I’m proud to bring my expertise to bear in order further to solidify METACO’s status as the leading provider of digital asset infrastructure for institutions. Over the next months, we are looking to scale our sales and delivery team significantly, driven inter alia by the keen interest shown in METACO Harmonize as the overarching solution to our clients’ and prospects’ increasingly demanding orchestration requirements.