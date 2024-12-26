Launch Of "JPX Sustainability Information Search Tool (Beta Version)" For TSE Listed Companies

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. and JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. have today launched the "JPX Sustainability Information Search Tool (Beta Version)" for Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) listed companies, with the aim of enhancing disclosure of sustainability-related information.



This tool enables companies to view, on a single screen, links to information included in publications by Prime Market-listed companies (annual securities reports, integrated reports, websites, etc.) relating to a choice of 38 environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics. It is intended to make it easier for listed companies to gather relevant information in the process of deciding the content and other aspects of their own sustainability disclosure. Please note that this tool is free to use, but usage is restricted to TSE listed companies. To enable us to gather opinions from users and verify the usefulness of the tool, it will be provided as a beta version for the time being.



This tool has been created with the technological assistance of Cierpa & Company, Inc. (Chief Executive Officer: Sugimoto Jun), which provides cloud services to companies to support sustainability information disclosure. The information shown on the tool, sorted by company and ESG topics, has been analyzed by Cierpa using artificial intelligence.



The JPX Sustainability Information Search Tool (Beta Version) is only available in Japanese.