Launch Of "JPX Sustainability Information Search Tool (Beta Version)" For TSE Listed Companies

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. and JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. have today launched the "JPX Sustainability Information Search Tool (Beta Version)" for Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) listed companies, with the aim of enhancing disclosure of sustainability-related information.
This tool enables companies to view, on a single screen, links to information included in publications by Prime Market-listed companies (annual securities reports, integrated reports, websites, etc.) relating to a choice of 38 environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics. It is intended to make it easier for listed companies to gather relevant information in the process of deciding the content and other aspects of their own sustainability disclosure. Please note that this tool is free to use, but usage is restricted to TSE listed companies. To enable us to gather opinions from users and verify the usefulness of the tool, it will be provided as a beta version for the time being.
This tool has been created with the technological assistance of Cierpa & Company, Inc. (Chief Executive Officer: Sugimoto Jun), which provides cloud services to companies to support sustainability information disclosure. The information shown on the tool, sorted by company and ESG topics, has been analyzed by Cierpa using artificial intelligence.
The JPX Sustainability Information Search Tool (Beta Version) is only available in Japanese.
Overview of JPX Sustainability Information Search Tool
- Users can select the ESG topics and companies (TSE Prime-listed companies) they want to view to display links to information included in publications by those companies (annual securities reports, integrated reports, websites, etc.).
- Users can display multiple companies' information at the same time and narrow the search down by type and year of publication.
Search results screen
Points to note
- Use of this tool is restricted to TSE listed companies only. The tool is intended to enable search and viewing of companies' disclosed information only as a reference when working on the user's own company's sustainability disclosure.
- Login to the tool will require the ID and password which has been sent separately to those in charge of information at TSE listed companies via the Target platform or within the new listing information materials.
- Please read the terms of use before using the tool and only use the tool if you agree to the terms.
Contact
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Sustainability Department
JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. Frontier Strategy Department
E-mail:esgknowledgehub@jpx.co.jp