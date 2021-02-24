 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Launch Of JPX Data Catalogue

Date 24/02/2021

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) and Osaka Exchange, Inc. (OSE) have started offering the JPX Data Catalogue to provide users with a list of both free and paid data services in a readily searchable and viewable format.


Overview of JPX Data Catalogue

The JPX Data Catalogue lists all available data services offered at JPX, including data provided for free on the JPX website and paid data services. Users can refer to the catalogue for overviews, file formats, distribution methods, and other information on the data. Please click on the link below for details.

 