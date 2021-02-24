Launch Of JPX Data Catalogue

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) and Osaka Exchange, Inc. (OSE) have started offering the JPX Data Catalogue to provide users with a list of both free and paid data services in a readily searchable and viewable format.
Overview of JPX Data Catalogue
The JPX Data Catalogue lists all available data services offered at JPX, including data provided for free on the JPX website and paid data services. Users can refer to the catalogue for overviews, file formats, distribution methods, and other information on the data. Please click on the link below for details.