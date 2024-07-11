Launch Of Euronext Wireless Network (EWIN), Providing Microwave Order Transmission

Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announced the successful launch of its new London-based microwave service, the Euronext Wireless Network (EWIN). Euronext is the first exchange in Europe to offer “Plug & Play” order entry in London via microwave technology. This service is set to significantly enhance the speed of order transmission between London, UK, and Bergamo, Italy, where Euronext’s core data centre is located, offering unparallelled improvements in latency for our many London-based members.

The Euronext Wireless Network (EWIN) is a fully resilient service with 100% fibre back-up, providing order submission via microwaves from London Equinix LD4 to Bergamo Aruba IT3 in less than 4 milliseconds. This new service is provided in collaboration with McKay Brothers, the largest independent microwave network provider in Europe.

The EWIN microwave network represents a major technological advancement in the financial services sector. By leveraging the faster transmission speeds of microwave technology, EWIN provides a direct and highly efficient communication pathway that significantly reduces the time it takes to send orders to Euronext’s single liquidity pool, powered by the single technology platform Optiq®.

EWIN combines several key benefits, providing Euronext members with a technological edge in the fast-paced world of financial trading. First of all, the service has been designed with full straight-through processing (STP). EWIN also has full fibre back-up, making it 100% resilient. EWIN significantly reduces latency, ensuring faster and more reliable order execution. Lastly, it creates a direct microwave link between London and Bergamo, two major financial data hubs in Europe. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have confirmed the deployment of the new technology since its go-live date.

Stéphane Boujnah, CEO of Euronext and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said: “Euronext continuously invests and innovates to improve access to its markets, which offer the largest liquidity pool in Europe covering seven European markets, a unified order book, technology platform and harmonised rule book. The launch of the Euronext Wireless Network, known as EWIN, marks an important milestone in Euronext’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the financial markets. With EWIN, we are enhancing our technological infrastructure to reinforce Euronext’s position as the leading listing and trading venue in Europe, and to provide our members with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive environment.”

Stéphane Tyč, Co-Founder of McKay Brothers and Quincy Data, said: “We are honoured to support Euronext's creation of a groundbreaking wireless order entry offer. This will contribute to a more level playing field, democratise cutting-edge technologies, and improve the markets' efficiency for investors.”