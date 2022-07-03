Saudi Exchange: Launch And Trading Of Single Stock Futures Contracts Begins On Monday, 4 July 2022

The Saudi Exchange announces a reminder that Single Stock Futures (SSFs) contracts will be launched and available to trade as of Monday, July 4th 2022, in which investors can trade SSFs on 10 listed stocks as their underlying assets.

SSFs are the second in a series of Derivatives products to be introduced in the Saudi Exchange, and will be cleared by the Securities Clearing Centre Company “Muqassa”.

The first tranche of SSFs will be based on the following listed companies: Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Aramco, Saudi National Bank (SNB), Alinma Bank, SABIC, stc, Saudi Kayan, Saudi Electricity, Almarai and Maaden.

For more information, please visit the Saudi Exchange website.