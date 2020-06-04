Latam Exchanges Data (LED) Starts Operations Today To Promote The Market Data Business In Latin America

- A platform jointly developed between BME and the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV)
- LED provides Master Data, Closing Prices and Corporate Events from the main Latin American financial markets
Madrid and Mexico City June 4th, 2020. BME, the operator of the Spanish stock exchange and financial systems, and the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) today announced the start of operations of Latam Exchanges Data (LED), a joint initiative to promote the creation, distribution and sale of Latin American Financial Market Data.
Starting today, LED provides its customers with three securities information data products:
1.- Master Data. A file that includes more than 110 fields with the main characteristics of the securities listed on the financial markets.
2.- Closing Prices and trading volume. A file that provides end of day, closing prices and traded volume of the region’s securities.
3.- Corporate Events. Price-sensitive information published by the issuers, including among others, Financial Information, Dividends, Public Offerings, Mergers & Acquisitions and Capital Increases.
LED´s solution is the result of consolidating, debugging, standardising and enriching the data provided by the primary sources of financial information in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, using international practices to help identify instruments and the treatment of information by the public.
LED’s medium-term target is to cover most Latin American financial markets through a strategic roadmap intended to increase and integrate additional sources of information from other countries in the region. Currently, LED employs technical and functional professionals with extensive experience and knowledge both of the region’s financial markets and of information dissemination and integration.
In order to support the launch of the service, LED is providing a free trial period to which the world’s main financial and market data providers have already signed up.
The LED platform is the outcome of planned and intense work with Stock Exchanges, Regulators, Central Banks and other sources of financial information within the Latin American region. The technology that supports the collection, processing and distribution of information was developed by BME.
Likewise, BMV handles the operational processes and customer service at the LED Support Centre in Mexico City, while the Commercial, Administration and Management operations are centralised at LED’s Headquarters in Miami (USA).
With the launch of LED, BME and BMV strengthen their commitment to the different players in the international financial sector to provide access to accurate, integrated and standardised Market Data from Latin American markets.