Last Chance To Register: 6th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - Europe & Africa In London On May 1st And Virtually May 2nd

Date 29/04/2025

Register to join ETFGI on Thursday, May 1st at our 6th ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit – Europe & Africa at the London Stock Exchange & virtually on Friday, May 2nd. Register now!

The event will begin with an opening bell-ringing ceremony at the London Stock Exchange to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the listing of the first ETFs in UK and Europe. This will be followed by a day of keynote and panel discussions featuring industry leaders from ETF issuers, regulators, investors concluding with a networking drinks reception. Virtual sessions will take place on May 2nd.

  DAY 1, Thursday, May 1st from 7.30am - 6.15pm BST, including an Open Bell Ringing Ceremonynetworking lunch and drinks reception by Waystone
  London Stock Exchange, 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LS
Final Agenda


Start at 7:30 AM - Open Bell Ringing – Celebrating 25 years of ETFs in Europe
7:30 AM – Guests attending the opening bell ceremony to arrive
7:59 AM – Market Open ceremony
8:00 AM – Market opens and welcome message
8:10 AM – Registration for the event and networking coffee

8:45 AM Welcome by Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI 

8:55 AM Welcome Remarks by Charlie Walker, Deputy CEO, London Stock Exchange

9:10 AM – Global Macro Outlook
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI
Paul Donovan, Chief Economist, UBS Global Wealth Management

9:40 AM – Keynote Panel: Celebrating 25 Years of ETFs in Europe
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI
Thorsten Michalik, CEO Europe & Americas, HSBC Asset Management
Patricia Taylor, Consultant, William Fry LLP
Rory Tobin, Former Head Global SPDR ETF Business & Chairman SSGA EMEA

10:20 AM – How Regulations are Impacting ETFs and Investors
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI
Catharine Dwyer, Firm Authorisations Manager, Advisory Unit Lead, Central Bank of Ireland
Mhairi Jackson, Asset Management Policy Manager, FCA
Tara O’Reilly, Partner, Asset Management and Investment Funds, Arthur Cox LLP

11:00 - 11:15 AM – Coffee Break

11:15 AM – Evolving ETF Product Trends in Europe
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI
Hazel Doyle, Partner, K&L Gates
Rupert Lang, EMEA Head of Buy Side Sales, FTSE Russell
Tony O'Brien, Chief Commercial Officer – Ireland, U.S. Bank
Gareth Parker, Chief Indexing Officer

11:55 AM – How Investors are Using ETFs
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI
Miriam Breen, Head of Business Development ETF & Index Solutions – UK and Ireland, BNP Paribas Asset Management
Rebecca Chesworth, Senior Equities Strategist, State Street Global Advisors
Mark Perchtold, DirectorCo-Founder, OMBA Advisory & Investments Ltd
Weixu Yan, Head of Passives, TrinityBridge

12:35 PM – Networking Lunch

1:30 PM – Understanding Retail Use of ETFs
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI
Victoria Hasler, Head of Fund Research, Hargreaves Lansdown
James Hodgson, Senior Associate, Asset Management and Investment Funds Group, Arthur Cox LLP
Yorick Naeff, CEO, BUX
Andrew Prosser, Head of Investments, InvestEngine

2:10 PM – Distribution of ETFs in Europe and Beyond
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI
Mohamed M'Rabti, Global Head of Sales & Relationship – FMCs, Euroclear FundsPlace, Euroclear
Travis Spence, Global Head of ETFs, J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Allan Stewart, Director, Clearstream Fund Centre

2:50 PM – Coffee Break

3:05 PM – ETF Due Diligence and Best Trading Practices 
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI 
Henry Glynn, Head of ETF Distribution and Capital Markets, Waystone 
Jamie Hartley, Regional Head of Capital Markets Xtrackers Europe and Asia, Xtrackers (DWS) 
Slawomir Rzeszotko, Head of Institutional Sales & Trading, Europe and Asia, Jane Street


3:45 PM – C-suite Outlook for the ETFs and Asset Management Industry
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI
Sergey Dolomanov, Partner, William Fry LLP
Nick King, Head of ETFs, Robeco
Howie Li, Global Head of Index and ETFs, L&G
Michael John Lytle, Chief Executive Officer, Janus Henderson Tabula
Simone Rosti, Head of Italy and Southern Europe, Vanguard

4:35 PM – Trends in the ETFs Industry from ETFGI’s Research
Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI

5:00 PM – Closing Remarks by Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI

5:05 PM - 6:15 PM – Networking Drinks Reception – sponsored by Waystone

 DAY 2, Friday, May 2nd from 9:45 AM BST
Virtual sessions
Final Agenda 

Welcome remarks by Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI

Keynote – Celebrating 25 Years of ETFs in Europe
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI
Fannie Wurtz, Deputy CEO (Amundi AM) - Head of Distribution & Wealth Division, ETFs, Chair of Asia, Amundi

Understanding the Use and Opportunities for ETFs in Africa
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI
Tiaan Bazuin, Chief Executive Officer, Namibia Securities eXchange
Frank Berle, Deputy MD, Ghana Stock Exchange
Jude Chiemeka, CEO, Nigerian Exchange Limited
Robert Mubaiwa, Head, VFEX Markets, Victoria Falls Stock Exchange
Frank Mwiti, CEO, Nairobi Securities Exchange

Developing a Framework to Allow ETFs in Tunis and Rwanda 
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI
Bilel Sahnoun, Chief Executive Officer, Tunis Stock Exchange 
Thapelo Tsheole, Chief Executive Officer, Capital Market Authority - Rwanda

Understanding the Use and Opportunities for ETFs in South Africa
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI
Adele Hattingh, Primary Markets: Business Development & Exchange Traded Products Manager, JSE Limited 
Duma Mxenge, Head of Business & Market Development, Satrix 
Michelle Noth, WE EMEA Board Member
Nerina Visser, ETF Strategist, Financial Advisor, Investment Consultant, ETFSA Portfolio Management Company

Closing remarks by Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI

📅 Date: May 1st in London and May 2nd virtually
Time: Day 1 from 7:30 AM to 6:15 PM - a full day event including a networking drinks reception. Day 2 virtual sessions at 9:45 AM
📍 Location: London Stock Exchange, 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LS
🆓 Free Registration: For CFA members, buy-side institutional investors, and financial advisors
 CPD Credits: Earn educational credits
📋View the agenda, speakers, and topics from last year's successful ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - Europe & Africa: https://bit.ly/3ZDwyoU

2025 ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summits schedule:

  • 6th Annual - Latin America 2025 in Mexico City on May 21st at Bolsa Institucional de Valores (BIVA) & virtually on May 22nd. Register now.
  • 6th Annual - Asia Pacific 2025 in Hong Kong on September 3rd and virtually on September 4th. Register now.
  • 6th Annual - Middle East 2025 in Abu Dhabi on October 7th at ADGMRegister now.
  • 6th Annual - United States 2025 on November 5th in New York City at The Yale ClubRegister now.
  • 7th Annual - Canada 2025 - Join us to Celebrate 35 Years of ETFs in Toronto, Canada on Dec 9th at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG)’s office! Register now.
ETFGI (www.ETFGI.com) is a leading independent firm which has for over 13 years provided subscription research services providing monthly reports covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, factsheets on all ETFs and ETPs listed globally, consulting services, ETF TV (www.ETFtv.net) and our Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit educational events.

If you are interested in sponsoring or speaking at any of our upcoming events or have any questions, please contact us deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com and margareta.hricova@etfgi.com.
