Last Chance To Register: 6th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - Europe & Africa In London On May 1st And Virtually May 2nd

DAY 1, Thursday, May 1st from 7.30am - 6.15pm BST, including an Open Bell Ringing Ceremony, networking lunch and drinks reception by Waystone
London Stock Exchange, 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LS
Final Agenda
Start at 7:30 AM - Open Bell Ringing – Celebrating 25 years of ETFs in Europe
7:30 AM – Guests attending the opening bell ceremony to arrive
7:59 AM – Market Open ceremony
8:00 AM – Market opens and welcome message
8:10 AM – Registration for the event and networking coffee
8:45 AM Welcome by Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI
8:55 AM Welcome Remarks by Charlie Walker, Deputy CEO, London Stock Exchange
9:10 AM – Global Macro Outlook
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI
Paul Donovan, Chief Economist, UBS Global Wealth Management
9:40 AM – Keynote Panel: Celebrating 25 Years of ETFs in Europe
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI
Thorsten Michalik, CEO Europe & Americas, HSBC Asset Management
Patricia Taylor, Consultant, William Fry LLP
Rory Tobin, Former Head Global SPDR ETF Business & Chairman SSGA EMEA
10:20 AM – How Regulations are Impacting ETFs and Investors
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI
Catharine Dwyer, Firm Authorisations Manager, Advisory Unit Lead, Central Bank of Ireland
Mhairi Jackson, Asset Management Policy Manager, FCA
Tara O’Reilly, Partner, Asset Management and Investment Funds, Arthur Cox LLP
11:00 - 11:15 AM – Coffee Break
11:15 AM – Evolving ETF Product Trends in Europe
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI
Hazel Doyle, Partner, K&L Gates
Rupert Lang, EMEA Head of Buy Side Sales, FTSE Russell
Tony O'Brien, Chief Commercial Officer – Ireland, U.S. Bank
Gareth Parker, Chief Indexing Officer
11:55 AM – How Investors are Using ETFs
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI
Miriam Breen, Head of Business Development ETF & Index Solutions – UK and Ireland, BNP Paribas Asset Management
Rebecca Chesworth, Senior Equities Strategist, State Street Global Advisors
Mark Perchtold, Director, Co-Founder, OMBA Advisory & Investments Ltd
Weixu Yan, Head of Passives, TrinityBridge
12:35 PM – Networking Lunch
1:30 PM – Understanding Retail Use of ETFs
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI
Victoria Hasler, Head of Fund Research, Hargreaves Lansdown
James Hodgson, Senior Associate, Asset Management and Investment Funds Group, Arthur Cox LLP
Yorick Naeff, CEO, BUX
Andrew Prosser, Head of Investments, InvestEngine
2:10 PM – Distribution of ETFs in Europe and Beyond
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI
Mohamed M'Rabti, Global Head of Sales & Relationship – FMCs, Euroclear FundsPlace, Euroclear
Travis Spence, Global Head of ETFs, J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Allan Stewart, Director, Clearstream Fund Centre
2:50 PM – Coffee Break
3:05 PM – ETF Due Diligence and Best Trading Practices
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI
Henry Glynn, Head of ETF Distribution and Capital Markets, Waystone
Jamie Hartley, Regional Head of Capital Markets Xtrackers Europe and Asia, Xtrackers (DWS)
Slawomir Rzeszotko, Head of Institutional Sales & Trading, Europe and Asia, Jane Street
3:45 PM – C-suite Outlook for the ETFs and Asset Management Industry
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI
Sergey Dolomanov, Partner, William Fry LLP
Nick King, Head of ETFs, Robeco
Howie Li, Global Head of Index and ETFs, L&G
Michael John Lytle, Chief Executive Officer, Janus Henderson Tabula
Simone Rosti, Head of Italy and Southern Europe, Vanguard
4:35 PM – Trends in the ETFs Industry from ETFGI’s Research
Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI
5:00 PM – Closing Remarks by Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI
5:05 PM - 6:15 PM – Networking Drinks Reception – sponsored by Waystone