Last Chance To Register: 6th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - Europe & Africa In London On May 1st And Virtually May 2nd

DAY 1, Thursday, May 1st from 7.30am - 6.15pm BST, including an Open Bell Ringing Ceremony, networking lunch and drinks reception by Waystone

London Stock Exchange, 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LS

Final Agenda



Start at 7:30 AM - Open Bell Ringing – Celebrating 25 years of ETFs in Europe

7:30 AM – Guests attending the opening bell ceremony to arrive

7:59 AM – Market Open ceremony

8:00 AM – Market opens and welcome message

8:10 AM – Registration for the event and networking coffee

8:45 AM Welcome by Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI



8:55 AM Welcome Remarks by Charlie Walker, Deputy CEO, London Stock Exchange



9:10 AM – Global Macro Outlook

Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI

Paul Donovan, Chief Economist, UBS Global Wealth Management



9:40 AM – Keynote Panel: Celebrating 25 Years of ETFs in Europe

Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI

Thorsten Michalik, CEO Europe & Americas, HSBC Asset Management

Patricia Taylor, Consultant, William Fry LLP

Rory Tobin, Former Head Global SPDR ETF Business & Chairman SSGA EMEA



10:20 AM – How Regulations are Impacting ETFs and Investors

Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI

Catharine Dwyer, Firm Authorisations Manager, Advisory Unit Lead, Central Bank of Ireland

Mhairi Jackson, Asset Management Policy Manager, FCA

Tara O’Reilly, Partner, Asset Management and Investment Funds, Arthur Cox LLP



11:00 - 11:15 AM – Coffee Break



11:15 AM – Evolving ETF Product Trends in Europe

Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI

Hazel Doyle, Partner, K&L Gates

Rupert Lang, EMEA Head of Buy Side Sales, FTSE Russell

Tony O'Brien, Chief Commercial Officer – Ireland, U.S. Bank

Gareth Parker, Chief Indexing Officer



11:55 AM – How Investors are Using ETFs

Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI

Miriam Breen, Head of Business Development ETF & Index Solutions – UK and Ireland, BNP Paribas Asset Management

Rebecca Chesworth, Senior Equities Strategist, State Street Global Advisors

Mark Perchtold, Director, Co-Founder, OMBA Advisory & Investments Ltd

Weixu Yan, Head of Passives, TrinityBridge



12:35 PM – Networking Lunch



1:30 PM – Understanding Retail Use of ETFs

Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI

Victoria Hasler, Head of Fund Research, Hargreaves Lansdown

James Hodgson, Senior Associate, Asset Management and Investment Funds Group, Arthur Cox LLP

Yorick Naeff, CEO, BUX

Andrew Prosser, Head of Investments, InvestEngine



2:10 PM – Distribution of ETFs in Europe and Beyond

Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI

Mohamed M'Rabti, Global Head of Sales & Relationship – FMCs, Euroclear FundsPlace, Euroclear

Travis Spence, Global Head of ETFs, J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Allan Stewart, Director, Clearstream Fund Centre



2:50 PM – Coffee Break

3:05 PM – ETF Due Diligence and Best Trading Practices

Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI

Henry Glynn, Head of ETF Distribution and Capital Markets, Waystone

Jamie Hartley, Regional Head of Capital Markets Xtrackers Europe and Asia, Xtrackers (DWS)

Slawomir Rzeszotko, Head of Institutional Sales & Trading, Europe and Asia, Jane Street



3:45 PM – C-suite Outlook for the ETFs and Asset Management Industry

Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI

Sergey Dolomanov, Partner, William Fry LLP

Nick King, Head of ETFs, Robeco

Howie Li, Global Head of Index and ETFs, L&G

Michael John Lytle, Chief Executive Officer, Janus Henderson Tabula

Simone Rosti, Head of Italy and Southern Europe, Vanguard



4:35 PM – Trends in the ETFs Industry from ETFGI’s Research

Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI



5:00 PM – Closing Remarks by Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, ETFGI



5:05 PM - 6:15 PM – Networking Drinks Reception – sponsored by Waystone