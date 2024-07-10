Laser Digital Partners With 4OTC For Low Latency Connectivity To Digital Asset Exchanges

4OTC, the provider of low latency connectivity services for Digital Assets and FX, today announced that Laser Digital, Nomura’s digital asset subsidiary, has integrated 4OTC’s 1API service for ultra-low latency connectivity to multiple exchanges globally.

As a leader in digital asset trading, Laser Digital required access to data and liquidity from across a fragmented market to optimise liquidity provision to its clients. 1API was selected to streamline connectivity across numerous digital asset exchanges globally, providing a robust, secure, scalable and ultra-low latency service. By connecting to 4OTC’s 1API service, Laser Digital can access multiple liquidity pools quickly and simply.

“Fragmentation in digital assets raises real challenges in time to market and maintaining consistent high quality execution. This means that we need ready to use institutional grade infrastructure to access liquidity from multiple exchanges,” said Johannes Woolard, Head of Front Office Technology at Laser Digital. “4OTC’s 1API service enables us to connect efficiently to a majority of the digital asset markets.”

“As more institutions enter the digital asset market, the speed of trading is increasing. We have continued to grow as leading trading firms need to connect to multiple liquidity pools, using high-speed, robust and reliable technology,” said Rob Wing, Head of Digital Assets and FX at 4OTC. “We are delighted to announce that Laser Digital is live with our 1API service.”