Largest Regional Alumina Producer Floated Shares At Tehran Securities Exchange

A new company was listed on Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE): Iran Alumina Co. made stock market debut on Wednesday, 26 February 2025.

Iran Alumina Company, a prominent player in the basic metal industry, made its Initial Public Offering on TSE’s Main Board of the Second Market.

The Company was listed as the 599th issuer, under the ticker of “ALMN1” offered 5% of its total shares, equivalent to 99,988,452 shares, to the public at an offering price of IRR 54,776 per share.

The number of participants in this offering was 1,426,096 and a maximum of 75 shares were allocated to each trading code.

Iran Alumina Company produces a diverse range of products, including metallurgical-grade aluminum oxide with an annual production of 250,000 tons, aluminum hydroxide with an annual production of 30,000 tons, fine-grained hydrate with a production of 8,000 tons, alpha alumina with a production of 2,000 tons, aluminum ingots with a production of 40,000 tons, and lime with an annual production of 170,000 tons.

