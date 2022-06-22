Labiana Health To Start Trading On BME Growth On Friday, 24 June

It becomes the fourth company to join this BME market in 2022

The company reaches a market value of 36.1 million euros on its market debut

The Board of Directors of the Market has approved the listing of LABIANA HEALTH, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by the Coordination and Admission Committee.

Trading in the company, which is the fourth to join BME Growth this year, will begin on Friday, June 24th.

The company's Board of Directors has set a reference value for each of its shares of 5 euros, giving the company a total valuation of 36.1 million euros.

The company will have Norgestión as its Registered Adviser and GVC Gaesco as its Liquidity Provider and will be traded under the trading code “LAB”.

LABIANA HEALTH is the parent company of a Spanish pharmaceutical group dedicated to the development, manufacture and marketing of medicines in the areas of animal health and human health.

The Informative Document on LABIANA HEALTH can be found on BME Growth’s website (https://www.bmegrowth.es/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.