Kyle Jannece Joins 4OTC As Head Of Business Development

4OTC, the FinTech provider of connectivity services for Digital Assets and FX, today announced that Kyle Jannece has joined as Head of Business Development.

In his new role he is responsible for 4OTC’s go-to-market strategy for Bank customers. For Digital Assets this includes capturing the requirements of banks entering Digital Asset markets and ensuring that 4OTC’s services fully meet their needs. For FX, he will roll out 4OTC’s existing product suite, working directly with customer feedback to identify new initiatives.

Kyle joins from CME Group (EBS), where he managed the Global Sales and Business Development efforts behind the eFix Matching Service. Under his guidance, eFix evolved from a newly launched product to become the global central utility for banks to net their client Benchmark Fixing risk.

Kyle has an extensive history in FX, with a background in Account Management and Product Development. He is known for developing customer-driven products, with a strong focus on client feedback and success. Kyle joins a small team at 4OTC focussed on sales and business development, including Co-founder Alexis Atkinson and Head of Digital Assets, Rob Wing.

“I’m very happy to be part of such a dynamic and enthusiastic team, and I look forward to meeting with banks and buy-side firms to find out how 4OTC can help them optimise their connectivity in these rapidly evolving markets. 4OTC’s mission is to provide best-in-class connectivity in both FX and Digital Assets, which allows me to continue to focus on bringing the best products to the right participants,” said Kyle Jannece, Head of Business Development.

“Having worked with Kyle before, I have seen first-hand what he can do and am keen to see the impact of his customer-driven approach at 4OTC. Kyle’s initial focus will be to understand the requirements of banks entering the Digital Asset space and ensuring our products are customised to meet their needs. The repeal of SAB 121 now allows US banks to enter the Digital Assets market and with 1API we have a battle-tested product, already in use for market connectivity by a number of leading Dealers in the space,” said Alexis Atkinson, Co-Founder.

4OTC provides technology to address the challenges faced by trading desks in the FX and Digital Asset markets. 4OTC delivers ultra-low latency, highly scalable and secure connectivity for banks, market makers and buy-side trading firms. The service connects to multiple Liquidity Providers and venues in Digital Assets and FX markets.