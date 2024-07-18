KYAX Collaborates With ANNA And DTIF To Streamline Digital Asset Regulatory Reporting

KYAX, a Digital Asset Financial Reporting tool, the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA), a global member association seeking to foster standardization within the financial industry, and the Digital Token Identifier Foundation (DTIF) whose mandate is to increase transparency in the digital asset space by creating a core reference data set, are pleased to announce they have joined forces to expedite the implementation of the ISO 24165 Digital Token Identifier (DTI) and ISO 6166 International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) standards in the digital asset space.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing transparency and efficiency in regulatory reporting. It is particularly significant for entities falling under the purview of National Regulatory Authorities implementing the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) rules including MiCA and EMIR Refit, as well as other regimes that may be amended to support the adequate reporting of crypto-assets.

The synergy between KYAX, ANNA and the DTIF is poised to revolutionize regulatory reporting practices within the digital asset space.



By combining the golden source of unique identification of digital tokens with a leading digital asset reporting tool, regulated crypto-asset issuers and service providers will be able to stay compliant with minimal effort.

ESMA embedded DTIs as the crypto-asset identifier under MiCA reporting requirements. By integrating KYAX's AI enabled, post-trade regulatory reporting tool with the unique identifiers provided by ANNA & DTIF, the integration aims to simplify the process of adhering to digital asset reporting requirements.

By promoting the adoption of DTI and incorporating it seamlessly into KYAX's regulatory reporting tool, both entities are committed to implementing MiCA approved reporting frameworks, using DTIF standards that will enable mandatory regulatory compliance for digital asset companies.

Matthew de la Fuente, CEO of KYAX, said ”This collaboration sets a new standard for regulatory reporting excellence in the digital asset space, and we look forward to ensuring support for MiCA compliance for every party and counterparty with the click of a button”.

Commenting on the collaboration Stephan Dreyer, Managing Director at ANNA, says “Since inception, the ANNA and DTIF partnership that aligns new ISINs with DTIs has driven cross industry awareness and adoption of market standards that support market transparency, efficiency and growth. We are delighted to be working with KYAX to facilitate greater integration within the wider digital asset ecosystem’



Denis Dounaev, DTIF Product Owner, adds “This integration marks a significant milestone in our mission to increase transparency and standardization within the digital asset space. By aligning our efforts with ANNA and KYAX, we are ensuring that digital assets are seamlessly integrated into mandatory reporting. This will foster greater trust and adoption among regulators and the traditional financial system”.