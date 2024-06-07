Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Kuala Lumpur International Sustainability Conference “Synergising Climate Action: Fostering Collaboration Across Regulators, Corporations, And Academia” - Keynote Address By Co-Chair Of Joint Committee On Climate Change (JC3) By Datuk Kamarudin Hashim, Managing Director, Securities Commission Malaysia

Date 07/06/2024

First and foremost, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the organisers for providing me with the opportunity to deliver the keynote address.

This Kuala Lumpur International Sustainability Conference holds significant importance as it brings together stakeholders from various sectors to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and explore innovative solutions for sustainable development.

As the theme of the Conference suggests, “Synergising Climate Action: Fostering Collaboration Across Regulators, Corporations, and Academia”, collaboration among standard-setting bodies, regulators, academia, and industry is crucial in our collective effort to address critical sustainability issues, particularly the most pressing one, which is climate change, effectively.

