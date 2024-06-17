KSM Will Issue A Series Of Tracking Funds On Exclusive Indices That Will Be Launched By Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

New Exclusive Indices As Part of TASE’s Collaboration with KSM, a Member of Phoenix Investment House, KSM Will Issue a Series of Tracking Funds on Exclusive Indices that will be Launched by TASE

The indices were developed at TASE in cooperation with experts from KSM, Israel’s largest fund company.

The indices will create access to a wider range of professional, smart and transparent investment products.

The indices will also enhance liquidity on TASE.

TASE announces today a collaboration with KSM Funds, a member of Phoenix Investment House, as part of which TASE will exclusively launch new indices for KSM.

KSM plays a key role in Israel’s indices’ sector, and the launch of the new exclusive indices is designed to facilitate the issuance of dedicated tracking mutual funds by KSM.

TASE continues to create new exclusive indices to encourage the issuance of tracking funds and ETFs and enhance competition. This move will also further the upgrading and development of indices, in alignment with international practices and with the most advanced and innovative standards.

The indices launched are high-quality equity indices and bond indices that offer investors top-tier value and standards.

KSM Funds, a member of Phoenix Investment House, has a track record of more than 20 years in the indice’s sector and is a trailblazer and leader of passive investments on TASE. KSM has an AUM of more than NIS 95 billion, with upwards of 430 funds in various formats, including tracking funds and ETFs on a wide range of indices. The launch of the new exclusive indices will enable KSM Funds to offer a wider variety of passive products tracking Israeli indices, in general, and TASE’s indices, in particular.

The volume of assets tracking the TASE indices is NIS 85 billion, while the Israeli indices’ sector has an AUM of NIS 220 billion. The development of the indices’ arena and expansion of activity in the local capital market through TASE strengthen the Israeli economy, especially at these challenging times.

Avner Hadad, CEO of Phoenix Investments House and Co-CEO at KSM, said: “I am proud of our important collaboration with TASE. This invaluable move is integral to the advancement of the Israeli market and investments in Israel and conducive to the upgrading of TASE and to the creation of a wider range of products, for the benefit of all investors. KSM Funds is dedicated to innovation and will continue to offer investors in Israel transparent, streamlined and high-quality products and spearhead investments in Israel, in general,

and the indices’ sector, in particular.”

Moshe Almog, Co-CEO at KSM, said: “We are pleased to be launching the new indices with TASE. These indices will serve as a foundation for KSM’s mutual funds and provide another step up in the strengthening and upgrading of the Israeli capital market, offering excellents routes of investments through the Israeli mutual funds. KSM Funds, a member of Phoenix Investment House, will continue to work hand-in-hand with TASE to offer better value to investors in Israel and vitalize the mutual funds’ sector with high-quality, solid and smart indices.”

Yaniv Pagot, Head of Trading at TASE, said: “We are delighted to create exclusive indices with a key player such as KSM. Moving forward with the launch of new exclusive indices in collaboration with entities of KSM’s caliber is important for upgrading the Israeli capital market and benefits the public by increasing the variety of products and enhancing competition. The exclusive creation of indices is integral to TASE’s strategy of upgrading the Israeli Indices’ sector to facilitate the offer of a greater and better variety of passive investment products.”