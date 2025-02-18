Kroll's Opinions Practice Named 2024 Global Leader In Fairness Opinions - Maintains Top Position In LSEG's Fairness Opinion Rankings For Over 20 Years, Recognized Globally.

Kroll, the leading independent provider of global financial and risk advisory solutions, today announced that it ranked No. 1 for the total number of fairness opinions in the U.S., EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Australia and globally in 2024, as reported by LSEG (formerly known as Refinitiv).

Over 20 years of market leadership, Kroll (under its Duff & Phelps brand) has rendered nearly 1,500 fairness opinions worldwide, covering transactions with an aggregate deal value exceeding $900 billion. This has reinforced Kroll's reputation as a trusted advisor in financial and transaction advisory services.

Kroll continues to set the standard among independent financial advisors with its market-leading Fairness and Solvency Opinions practice, which provides boards of directors, special committees and the C-suite with independent financial advice and opinions. Kroll's expertise spans the spectrum of corporate deals, including traditional M&A, GP-led secondary deals and fund transactions, financings, dividends and stock buybacks, and restructurings and other special situations.

Chris Janssen, Global Head of Transaction Opinions at Kroll said, "We're honored to be recognized as the global leader in fairness opinions for 2024, continuing our top position for the past 20 years. This achievement shows our commitment to providing high-quality, independent financial advice that stands up to rigorous scrutiny. Our Opinions team brings deep transactional experience and leverages the vast valuation expertise of Kroll to support the decision-making process with trusted insights and sound reasoning. We're proud to help our clients fulfill fiduciary duties and navigate the complexities of corporate finance."