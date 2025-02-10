Kroll Expands Private Capital Markets Platform, Enhances Private Credit Analysis - Integrates Morningstar Leveraged Loan Index data and PitchBook LCD Analytics To Strengthen Private Credit Analysis

Kroll, the leading independent provider of global financial and risk advisory solutions, announced the addition of Morningstar Leveraged Loan Index data and PitchBook LCD data and analytics to the Kroll Private Capital Markets Platform. These new additions to the Platform equip asset managers and private credit clients with market-leading data and analytics, improving their ability to make investment decisions. The Platform transforms the private asset valuation process, making it faster and easier to capture, manage and analyze illiquid investment and fund-level data, at scale.

Katie Binns, head of fixed income indexes at Morningstar, said, "Integrating our leveraged loan indexes data and analytics with Kroll's platform, along with their market insights, gives private credit participants a clear view of loan market activity. This collaboration offers unparalleled insights and decision-making tools, helping investors identify opportunities and manage risks more effectively."

Palak Patel, Managing Director of Private Capital Markets at Kroll, said, "Our clients around the world are looking to modernize their fund operating models and need reliable solutions. By integrating Morningstar Indexes and PitchBook LCD data and analytics into Kroll's Private Capital Markets Platform, we're making leveraged loan data more accessible to private credit investors. Combining this data with Kroll's valuation methodologies provides market-leading insights across private credit portfolios. Our Platform transforms vast amounts of standardized, normalized, private market data into actionable intelligence, ensuring decision-makers receive timely, data-enabled insights to navigate complex information more efficiently."

Learn more about the Kroll Private Markets Platform: https://www.kroll.com/en/private-capital-markets-platform.