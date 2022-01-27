Kristin Snyder, Deputy Director Of Division Of Examinations, To Leave SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Kristin Snyder, Deputy Director of the Division of Examinations (EXAMS), is leaving the agency at the end of this month after more than 18 years of service. Joy Thompson has been named Acting Deputy Director and Acting Associate Director of the Private Funds Unit, and Natasha Vij Greiner has been named Acting Co-National Associate Director of the Investment Adviser/Investment Company (IA/IC) Examination Program.
“I thank Kristin for her dedication and service to the SEC over the last 18 years. She accomplished a great deal during her tenure, and investors will continue to benefit from her work,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “Joy and Natasha are long-serving public servants, and I know they will be an asset in their acting roles.”
"Kristin is a talented leader and excellent lawyer who made lasting contributions in her several national and regional roles in the examination program," said Acting EXAMS Director Daniel Kahl. "During her tenure, she spearheaded many important initiatives that helped the program address market and investor risk in many new and emerging areas, and we will miss her expertise, good humor, and excellent judgment."
Ms. Snyder said, "It has been an incredible honor and privilege to work at the SEC for the past 18 years with so many smart and dedicated colleagues who are committed to protecting investors. I will truly miss my EXAMS colleagues across the country whose hard work is done outside the spotlight, but accomplishes so much for the investing public and the integrity of our markets."
Ms. Snyder has served as EXAMS’ Deputy Director since 2018, and spearheaded the development of examination priorities for the national and international examination programs covering a spectrum of SEC registrants including investment advisers, investment companies, and broker-dealers. Since 2016, Ms. Snyder also has led the Investment Adviser/Investment Company (IA/IC) examination program, which is EXAMS’ largest program and includes the Private Funds Unit.
Additionally, since 2011, Ms. Snyder has served as Associate Regional Director in the examination program in the SEC’s San Francisco Regional Office, where she was responsible for overseeing examinations of a broad range of SEC-registrants across Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. She began her SEC career in 2003 in the Enforcement Division in the San Francisco Regional Office, where she held a number of roles before joining EXAMS in 2011.
Joy Thompson joined the SEC’s Philadelphia Regional Office in 1986 where she held several roles including Staff Attorney, Branch Chief and Assistant Director, before becoming the Associate Regional Director for Examinations. Previously, Joy has served as the Acting Regional Director of the Philadelphia Regional Office and the Acting Deputy Director of the National Examination Program. Prior to joining the SEC, Joy completed a clerkship with the late William F. Hall, Jr., U.S. Magistrate, United States District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and was an Attorney-Advisor in the Office of the General Counsel of the U.S. General Accounting Office. Joy earned her undergraduate degree from Tufts University and her law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.
Natasha Vij Greiner joined the SEC in 2001 in the Division of Examination’s broker-dealer program before joining the Division of Enforcement in 2004. She went on to join the Division of Trading and Markets, where she held several roles, including Assistant Chief Counsel and Acting Chief Counsel. Natasha earned her undergraduate degree from James Madison University and her law degree from The Catholic University of America.
